Idea by: Sergey.

MQL5 code by: Vladimir Karputov.

The EA uses two Moving Average indicators, those being the signals on the intersection of two MAs: Here, the slow indicator (MA "Open") is used for opening positions, and the fast one (MA "Close") is used for closing positions. The EA only operates when a new bar appears, the number of positions is not limited. Position trailing is possible.





Inputs

Lots - the volume of the position to be opened;

- the volume of the position to be opened; Stop Loss (in pips) - Stop Loss;

- Stop Loss; Take Profit (in pips) - Take Profit;

- Take Profit; Trailing Stop (in pips) - trailing;

- trailing; Trailing Step (in pips) - trailing step;

- trailing step; MA "Close": averaging period - MA "Close" averaging period;

- MA "Close" averaging period; MA "Close": horizontal shift - MA "Close" horizontal shift;

- MA "Close" horizontal shift; MA "Close": smoothing type - MA "Close" averaging type;

- MA "Close" averaging type; MA "Close": type of price - MA "Close" price type;

- MA "Close" price type; MA "Close": bar closing position - MA "Close" bar number, from which the closing signal is taken;

- MA "Close" bar number, from which the closing signal is taken; MA "Open": averaging period - MA "Open" averaging period;

- MA "Open" averaging period; MA "Open": horizontal shift - MA "Open" horizontal shift;

- MA "Open" horizontal shift; MA "Open": smoothing type - MA "Open" averaging type;

- MA "Open" averaging type; MA "Open": type of price - MA "Open" price type;

- MA "Open" price type; MA "Open": bar opening position - MA "Open" bar number, from which the closing signal is taken;

- MA "Open" bar number, from which the closing signal is taken; magic number - unique identifier for the EA.

Testing for several symbols on the H1 timeframe from 2018.01.01 to 2018.04.22, the default EA parameters: