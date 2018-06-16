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Brandy - expert for MetaTrader 5

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Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
4219
Rating:
(12)
Published:
Brandy.mq5 (41.46 KB) view
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Idea by: Sergey.

MQL5 code by: Vladimir Karputov.

The EA uses two Moving Average indicators, those being the signals on the intersection of two MAs: Here, the slow indicator (MA "Open") is used for opening positions, and the fast one (MA "Close") is used for closing positions. The EA only operates when a new bar appears, the number of positions is not limited. Position trailing is possible.


Inputs

  • Lots - the volume of the position to be opened;
  • Stop Loss (in pips) - Stop Loss;
  • Take Profit (in pips) - Take Profit;
  • Trailing Stop (in pips) - trailing;
  • Trailing Step (in pips) - trailing step;
  • MA "Close": averaging period - MA "Close" averaging period;
  • MA "Close": horizontal shift - MA "Close" horizontal shift;
  • MA "Close": smoothing type - MA "Close" averaging type;
  • MA "Close": type of price - MA "Close" price type;
  • MA "Close": bar closing position - MA "Close" bar number, from which the closing signal is taken;
  • MA "Open": averaging period - MA "Open" averaging period;
  • MA "Open": horizontal shift - MA "Open" horizontal shift;
  • MA "Open": smoothing type - MA "Open" averaging type;
  • MA "Open": type of price - MA "Open" price type;
  • MA "Open": bar opening position - MA "Open" bar number, from which the closing signal is taken;
  • magic number - unique identifier for the EA.

Testing for several symbols on the H1 timeframe from 2018.01.01 to 2018.04.22, the default EA parameters:

Brandy

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20548

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