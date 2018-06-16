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Brandy - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
- Views:
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- Rating:
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- Published:
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Idea by: Sergey.
MQL5 code by: Vladimir Karputov.
The EA uses two Moving Average indicators, those being the signals on the intersection of two MAs: Here, the slow indicator (MA "Open") is used for opening positions, and the fast one (MA "Close") is used for closing positions. The EA only operates when a new bar appears, the number of positions is not limited. Position trailing is possible.
Inputs
- Lots - the volume of the position to be opened;
- Stop Loss (in pips) - Stop Loss;
- Take Profit (in pips) - Take Profit;
- Trailing Stop (in pips) - trailing;
- Trailing Step (in pips) - trailing step;
- MA "Close": averaging period - MA "Close" averaging period;
- MA "Close": horizontal shift - MA "Close" horizontal shift;
- MA "Close": smoothing type - MA "Close" averaging type;
- MA "Close": type of price - MA "Close" price type;
- MA "Close": bar closing position - MA "Close" bar number, from which the closing signal is taken;
- MA "Open": averaging period - MA "Open" averaging period;
- MA "Open": horizontal shift - MA "Open" horizontal shift;
- MA "Open": smoothing type - MA "Open" averaging type;
- MA "Open": type of price - MA "Open" price type;
- MA "Open": bar opening position - MA "Open" bar number, from which the closing signal is taken;
- magic number - unique identifier for the EA.
Testing for several symbols on the H1 timeframe from 2018.01.01 to 2018.04.22, the default EA parameters:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20548
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