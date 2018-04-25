Instead of using the "regular" Heiken Ashi for oscillator calculations, this version is using the smoothed Heiken Ashi. That makes the number of false signals fall dramatically, and, when pre-smoothing is applied to Heiken Ashi, the lag is in acceptable bounds.

By it's nature, fractal dimension index indicator is not directional. Instead it is showing if there is a trend or not. If the value of the FDI is less than the target threshold, then there is no trend (the market is ranging). If the value is above that threshold then the market is trending.

Mandelbrot describes the Fractal Dimension Index (FDI) as a way to measure "how convoluted and irregular" something is. The FDI can be used as a stock market indicator. The closer prices move in a one-dimensional straight line, the closer the FDI moves to 1.0. The more closely prices resemble a two-dimensional plane, the closer the FDI moves to 2.0.