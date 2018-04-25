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Weekly Fibo Levels - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Calculation is based on current week open and previous week range.
Due to its nature it probably best fits for a long term traders.
Instead of using the "regular" Heiken Ashi for oscillator calculations, this version is using the smoothed Heiken Ashi. That makes the number of false signals fall dramatically, and, when pre-smoothing is applied to Heiken Ashi, the lag is in acceptable bounds.Heiken Ashi Oscillator
Instead of using "pure price" this indicator uses Heiken Ashi values to determine the trend as well as the "strength" of the trend.
BB MACD is a MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator variation with an addition of Bollinger Bands, which helps in detecting trend change points and measuring current trend's strength.Fractal dimension - Ehlers
By it's nature, fractal dimension index indicator is not directional. Instead it is showing if there is a trend or not. If the value of the FDI is less than the target threshold, then there is no trend (the market is ranging). If the value is above that threshold then the market is trending.