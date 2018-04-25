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Indicators

Weekly Fibo Levels - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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Calculation is based on current week open and previous week range.

Due to its nature it probably best fits for a long term traders.

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