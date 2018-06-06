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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Important_Extremums - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The indicator displays "important" extremum points on the price chart.
It has one input parameter:
- Period - indicator calculation period.
Calculation:
If High[i-1] >= MaxHigh and High[i-1] > High[i] - it is the upper extremum If Low[i-1] <= MinLow and Low[i-1]<Low[i] - it is the lower extremum
where
MaxHigh, MinLow - the highest and the lowest prices in the range from (i-Period-1) to (i-2)
Fig.1. Timeframe H1
Fig.2. Timeframe H4
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20445
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