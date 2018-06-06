The indicator displays "important" extremum points on the price chart.

It has one input parameter:

Calculation:

If High[i-1] >= MaxHigh and High[i-1] > High[i] - it is the upper extremum If Low[i-1] <= MinLow and Low[i-1]<Low[i] - it is the lower extremum

where

MaxHigh, MinLow - the highest and the lowest prices in the range from (i-Period-1) to (i-2)