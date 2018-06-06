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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
PVI_Smoothed - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The SPVI indicator is a smoothed version of the Positive Volume Index.
It has two parameters:
- Smoothing period;
- Signal line period.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20432
Universal 1.64
Universal trailing of positions and pending orders.Mod_ATR_Trailing_Stop
An indicator of StopLoss levels.