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Indicators

PVI_Smoothed - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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The SPVI indicator is a smoothed version of the Positive Volume Index.

It has two parameters:

  • Smoothing period;
  • Signal line period.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20432

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