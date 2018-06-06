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Indicators

PVI - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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5327
Rating:
(10)
Published:
PVI.mq5 (5.67 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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The "Positive Volume Index" indicator

It has no input parameters. It is calculated by the following formula:

if Volume[i]<=Volume[i+1]
Positive Volume Index[i]=Positive Volume Index[i+1]
and


if Volume[i]>Volume[i+1]
  Positive Volume Index[i]=Positive Volume Index[i+1]*(1+(Close[i]-Close[i+1])/Close[i+1])

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20379

Prevailing_Trend Prevailing_Trend

An indicator of the prevailing trend.

PR PR

Period Range

SMI SMI

The Smart_Money_Index indicator

Split_MA Split_MA

A split Moving Average