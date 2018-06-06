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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
PVI - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The "Positive Volume Index" indicator
It has no input parameters. It is calculated by the following formula:
if Volume[i]<=Volume[i+1] Positive Volume Index[i]=Positive Volume Index[i+1] and
if Volume[i]>Volume[i+1] Positive Volume Index[i]=Positive Volume Index[i+1]*(1+(Close[i]-Close[i+1])/Close[i+1])
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20379
Prevailing_Trend
An indicator of the prevailing trend.PR
Period Range