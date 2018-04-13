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Indicators

Schaff Trend Cycle - TEMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
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The Schaff Trend Cycle (STC) indicator is the product of combining Slow Stochastics and the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD). The MACD has a reputation as a trend indicator, but it's also notorious for lagging due to its slow responsive signal line. The improved signal line gives the STC its relevance as an early warning sign to detect currency trends.

Unlike the original Schaff Trend Cycle, this version is using TEMA MACD for calculation, which makes it "faster" in determining (even compared to DEMA version) the trend changes and thus producing signals a few bars earlier.

Schaff Trend Cycle - DEMA Schaff Trend Cycle - DEMA

Unlike the original Schaff Trend Cycle, this version is using DEMA MACD for calculation, which makes it "faster" in determining the trend changes and thus producing signals a few bars earlier (which can be significant in "scalping" systems).

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Indicator based on Hull Moving Average.

Dsl - CMO Dsl - CMO

Chande Momentum Oscillator with added Discontinued Signal Lines instead of using static levels for trends.

Dsl - CMO bars Dsl - CMO bars

Chande Momentum Oscillator with added Discontinued Signal Lines instead of using static levels for trends displayed on the main chart as bars (if the current chart style is bars or line) or candles (it is done automatically).