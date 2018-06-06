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Volatility_Band - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The Volatility Bands indicator is similar to the standard Bollinger Bands.
It has four input parameters:
- Period Band - period for calculating the bands
- Period - period for smoothing the bands
- Deviation factor - affects the range of the bands. The lower the value, the wider the range
- Low band adjustment - adjustment of the lower band
Fig.1. Default parameters
Fig.2. Low band adjustment = 0.5
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20383
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Pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders. The EA trades in the specified time period. Determines the highest and lowest prices in the specified range of bars. Position trailing.