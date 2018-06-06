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Indicators

Split_MA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Rating:
(9)
Published:
Split_MA.mq5 (14.57 KB) view
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The indicator shows two components (bullish and bearish) of a Moving Average over a given period, in a separate window.

The indicator has three input parameters:

  • Period - period for calculating components
  • Applied price - Moving Average calculation price
  • Method - MA calculation method

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20381

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