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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Split_MA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The indicator shows two components (bullish and bearish) of a Moving Average over a given period, in a separate window.
The indicator has three input parameters:
- Period - period for calculating components
- Applied price - Moving Average calculation price
- Method - MA calculation method
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20381
Split_Vol_MA
A split moving average of volumesVolatility_Band
Volatility Bands