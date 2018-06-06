CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Split_Vol_MA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4008
Rating:
(10)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The indicator shows two components (bullish and bearish) of a Moving Average of volumes, over a given period, in a separate window.

It has two parameters:

  • Period - period for calculating components
  • Method - MA calculation method

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20382

Split_MA Split_MA

A split Moving Average

SMI SMI

The Smart_Money_Index indicator

Volatility_Band Volatility_Band

Volatility Bands

Volatility_Band2 Volatility_Band2

The Volatility Band 2 indicator is similar to the standard Bollinger Bands, and is a modification of Volatility_Band with the following difference: instead of a separate 'Low band adjustment', this parameter affects both the lower and the upper bands of the indicator.