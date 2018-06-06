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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Split_Vol_MA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The indicator shows two components (bullish and bearish) of a Moving Average of volumes, over a given period, in a separate window.
It has two parameters:
- Period - period for calculating components
- Method - MA calculation method
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20382
Volatility_Band
Volatility BandsVolatility_Band2
The Volatility Band 2 indicator is similar to the standard Bollinger Bands, and is a modification of Volatility_Band with the following difference: instead of a separate 'Low band adjustment', this parameter affects both the lower and the upper bands of the indicator.