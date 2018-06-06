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Volatility_Band2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The Volatility Band 2 indicator is similar to the standard Bollinger Bands, and is a modification of Volatility_Band with the following difference: instead of a separate 'Low band adjustment', this parameter affects both the lower and the upper bands of the indicator.
It has four input parameters:
- Period Band - period for calculating the bands
- Period - period for smoothing the bands
- Deviation factor - affects the range of the bands. The lower the value, the wider the range
- Band adjustment - adjustment of the indicator bands.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20384
Volatility BandsSplit_Vol_MA
A split moving average of volumes
Pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders. The EA trades in the specified time period. Determines the highest and lowest prices in the specified range of bars. Position trailing.Crossing of two iMA v2
Crossover of two iMAs (Moving Averages), one more iMA (Moving Average) is used as the filter. Lot: manual or risk percent of balance. Stop, Market or Limit orders. The EA also sets Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing Stop.