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Indicators

Volatility_Band2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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The Volatility Band 2 indicator is similar to the standard Bollinger Bands, and is a modification of Volatility_Band with the following difference: instead of a separate 'Low band adjustment', this parameter affects both the lower and the upper bands of the indicator.

It has four input parameters:

  • Period Band - period for calculating the bands
  • Period - period for smoothing the bands
  • Deviation factor - affects the range of the bands. The lower the value, the wider the range
  • Band adjustment - adjustment of the indicator bands.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20384

Volatility_Band Volatility_Band

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