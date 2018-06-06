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Indicators

PR - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
PR.mq5 (9.09 KB) view
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This oscillator indicator displays the percentage ratio of prices and candlestick sizes in a given range.

It has two parameters:

  • Period - calculation period (the range)
  • Use last period - set the beginning of the range on the current candlestick (true) or the preceding one (false)

Fig.1. Use last period = true


Fig.2. Use last period = false

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20377

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