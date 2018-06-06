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PR - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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This oscillator indicator displays the percentage ratio of prices and candlestick sizes in a given range.
It has two parameters:
- Period - calculation period (the range)
- Use last period - set the beginning of the range on the current candlestick (true) or the preceding one (false)
Fig.1. Use last period = true
Fig.2. Use last period = false
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20377
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