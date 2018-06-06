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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
SWMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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A sine-weighted Moving Average
It has two parameters:
- Period - calculation period
- Applied price - price used for calculation
Calculation:
SineWMA[i]=Sum/Weight, where Sum=Price[i-N+1]*sin(PI*(N)/(N+1))+Price[i-N+2]*sin(PI*(N-1)/(N+1))+…+Price[i]*sin(PI*1/(N+1)) Weight= sin(PI*(N)/(N+1))+ sin(PI*(N-1)/(N+1))+…+ sin(PI*1/(N+1)).
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20339
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