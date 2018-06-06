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Indicators

SWMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
SWMA.mq5 (7.86 KB) view
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A sine-weighted Moving Average

It has two parameters:

  • Period - calculation period
  • Applied price - price used for calculation

Calculation:

SineWMA[i]=Sum/Weight, where
Sum=Price[i-N+1]*sin(PI*(N)/(N+1))+Price[i-N+2]*sin(PI*(N-1)/(N+1))+…+Price[i]*sin(PI*1/(N+1))
Weight= sin(PI*(N)/(N+1))+ sin(PI*(N-1)/(N+1))+…+ sin(PI*1/(N+1)).

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20339

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