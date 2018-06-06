SWMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

A sine-weighted Moving Average It has two parameters: Period - calculation period

- calculation period Applied price - price used for calculation Calculation: SineWMA[i]=Sum/Weight, where Sum=Price[i-N+1]*sin(PI*(N)/(N+1))+Price[i-N+2]*sin(PI*(N-1)/(N+1))+…+Price[i]*sin(PI*1/(N+1)) Weight= sin(PI*(N)/(N+1))+ sin(PI*(N-1)/(N+1))+…+ sin(PI*1/(N+1)).