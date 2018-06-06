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Indicators

LWPI - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
LWPI.mq5 (13.38 KB) view
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An indicator of Larry Williams' COT index

It has one input parameter:

  • Period - calculation period

Calculation:

MovingAvg(Open-Close, bars used in average)/MovingAvg(Range,bars used in average)*50 + 50

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20335

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