Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
LWPI - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 5562
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
An indicator of Larry Williams' COT index
It has one input parameter:
- Period - calculation period
Calculation:
MovingAvg(Open-Close, bars used in average)/MovingAvg(Range,bars used in average)*50 + 50
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20335
LWTI
Larry Large Trade IndexMagic_Trend
A trend indicator 'Magic Trend'