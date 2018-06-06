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Indicators

LWTI - indicator for MetaTrader 5

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Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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LWTI.mq5 (13.24 KB) view
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An indicator of Larry Williams' COT index (LWPI), with a different calculation formula

It has one input parameter:

  • Period - calculation period

Calculation:

MovingAvg(Close - Close[Period], bars used in average)/MovingAvg(Range,bars used in average)*50 + 50

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20336

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