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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
LWTI - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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An indicator of Larry Williams' COT index (LWPI), with a different calculation formula
It has one input parameter:
- Period - calculation period
Calculation:
MovingAvg(Close - Close[Period], bars used in average)/MovingAvg(Range,bars used in average)*50 + 50
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20336
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