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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Mirror_Bands - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The indicator is similar to Bollinger Bands, but has a signal ("mirror") line.
It has four input parameters:
- Period - calculation period
- MA period - MA line calculation period
- Deviation - deviation, the width of the band
- Applied price - price used for calculation
Interpretation of the indicator:
Enter a long position, when the MA line crosses the Mirror line upwards
Enter a short position, when the MA line crosses the Mirror line downwards
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20338
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