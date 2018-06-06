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Indicators

Mirror_Bands - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
Mirror_Bands.mq5 (12.36 KB) view
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The indicator is similar to Bollinger Bands, but has a signal ("mirror") line.

It has four input parameters:

  • Period - calculation period
  • MA period - MA line calculation period
  • Deviation - deviation, the width of the band
  • Applied price - price used for calculation

Interpretation of the indicator:

Enter a long position, when the MA line crosses the Mirror line upwards

Enter a short position, when the MA line crosses the Mirror line downwards

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20338

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