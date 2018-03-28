There has been a lot of complaints of some people that MetaTrader 5 is so much more complicated than MetaTrader 4 regarding the code. But it seems that people haven't explored the possibilities of MetaTrader 5 to the full.

Here is just one example: a very well known RSI of average is made with, all in all, 3 lines of a code in a main loop (color assignment on RSI slope change included in those 4 lines). That is not possible in MetaTrader 4. Hence some of the complaints are not valid at all. This one can be used as template for some other indicator and can provide a simplicity solution for those that think that everything is very complicated in MetaTrader 5.