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Hull MACD - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Developed by Gerald Appel in the late seventies, the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence oscillator (MACD) is one of the simplest and most effective momentum indicators available. The MACD turns two trend-following indicators, Moving Averages, into a momentum oscillator by subtracting the longer Moving Average from the shorter Moving Average. As a result, the MACD offers the best of both worlds: trend following and momentum.
The MACD fluctuates above and below the zero line as the Moving Averages converge, cross and diverge. Traders can look for signal line crossovers, center line crossovers and divergences to generate signals. Because the MACD is unbounded, it is not particularly useful for identifying overbought and oversold levels.
This version of MACD uses Hull Moving Average for MACD calculation instead of using EMA (as the original Gerald Appel version does). That makes it "faster" than the EMA version and suitable for scalping techniques as well as for trending techniques (if longer calculation periods are used).
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