The indicator shows current trend by showing a color of the current balance. The opposite color is not displayed as long as it does not become a trend (hence, lack of color, means the opposite trend is the prevailing)

This version of MACD uses Hull Moving Average for MACD calculation instead of using EMA (as the original Gerald Appel version does). That makes it "faster" than the EMA version and suitable for scalping techniques as well as for trending techniques (if longer calculation periods are used).

A very well known RSI of average is made with, all in all, 3 lines of a code in a main loop (color assignment on RSI slope change included in those 4 lines). This one can be used as template for some other indicator and can provide a simplicity solution for those that think that everything is very complicated in MetaTrader 5.

This is a MACD that can use average for input price instead of using "pure" price. That can help in filtering some false signals, but the main purpose of this code is to show how simple some things can be done using MetaTrader 5. In addition to all usual options when it comes to this type of indicators, option to have color changes based on MACD slope change or MACD crossing signal line.