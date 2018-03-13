CCI is a very useful indicator. But it lacks one thing: known bounds.

Adding Inverse Fisher Transform to CCI makes it oscillate in known bounds, and that way it can help in assessing what is exactly going on with the markets. Also, a sort of a signal line is added (so instead of using only the slope of the indicator, signal line is used - which may filter out some false signals) and coupled with additional CCI smoothing, it should be usable in trend determination, but in any case some parameters experimenting is strongly advised.