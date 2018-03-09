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Indicators

3 MAs Market - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
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Indicator that shows the current estimated state of the market based on a correlation of 3 Moving Averages.

If using default settings, the colors are the following:

  • Light green - trend up.
  • Green - possible up trend start.
  • Red - trend down.
  • Orange - possible down trend start.
  • Gray - choppy.

The usual set of average types available (SMA, EMA, SMMA and LWMA) as well as the usual set of prices.

Chande's DMI (Dynamic Momentum Index) Chande's DMI (Dynamic Momentum Index)

The Dynamic Momentum Index (DMI) is a variable term RSI. When default values are used, the RSI term varies from 3 to 30. The variable time period makes the RSI more responsive to short-term moves. The more volatile the price is, the shorter the time period is. It is interpreted in the same way as the RSI, but provides signals earlier.

ZigZag separate ZigZag separate

ZigZag separate is a MetaTrader 5 version of one indicator that was floating around the net as a wonder indicator for MetaTrader 4.

McGinley Dynamic Indicator McGinley Dynamic Indicator

The McGinley Dynamic indicator was developed by John McGinley and outlined in the Market Technicians Association's "Journal Of Technical Analysis" in 1991. The purpose of this indicator is to address flaws found in conventional moving averages, such as price separation and whipsaws. The result is a remarkable indicator that follows the average price of an instrument while adapting to current market speeds.

Volume Average Volume Average

Long known volume analysis method.