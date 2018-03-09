Indicator that shows the current estimated state of the market based on a correlation of 3 Moving Averages.

If using default settings, the colors are the following:

Light green - trend up.

- trend up. Green - possible up trend start.

- possible up trend start. Red - trend down.

- trend down. Orange - possible down trend start.

- possible down trend start. Gray - choppy.

The usual set of average types available (SMA, EMA, SMMA and LWMA) as well as the usual set of prices.