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Fractals Chaos Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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A different way of looking at the fractals: instead of showing fractals the usual way, this indicator shows fractals as an oscillator and can show the "rhythm" of the changes in the market.
Balance of Market Power combined with DSL (Discontinued Signal Line) it can be used both for trending and scalping mode.Chaos zone
Chaos zone indicator that is a combination of two Bill Williams' indicators: Accelerator Oscillator and Awesome Oscillator.
T3 is very similar to EMA in calculating way and it makes it suitable for this way of calculation. As an extension of EMA levels it might prove to be useful but by all means do some experimenting in order to get the best results for specific symbol/timeframe combination.Balance of Power
Balance of Power, introduced by Igor Livshin, attempts to measure the strength of buyers vs. sellers by assessing the ability of each to push price to an extreme level. Livshin published this indicator in the August 2001 issue of Stocks and Commodities Magazine. This version of indicator calculates the BOP exactly as it is described in the article where it was published.