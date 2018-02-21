Instead of being in a hurry to follow the price with the stop loss, this indicator is adjusting a proposed stop loss only when it notices a trend change in the opposite direction. That way, it keeps the level intact while trending, and adjusts it when it "sees" that there is a possible trend change) and gives bigger "room" for an order to survive possible whipsaws in trends. Also, since it is estimating a trend, this indicator displays the periods when there is a trend in different color(s) in order to make it easier to decided what to do.

The usual average that is used for stochastic calculation is simple Moving Average (SMA). This (extended) version allows you to use any of the 4 basic types of averages (default is SMA, but you can use EMA, SMMA or LWMA too) - some are "faster" then the default version (like EMA and LWMA versions) and SMMA is a bit "slower", but this way you can fine tune the "speed" to signals ratio.