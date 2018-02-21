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Indicators

Chaos zone - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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Chaos zone.mq5 (4.9 KB) view
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Indicator that is a combination of two Bill Williams' indicators.

  • Accelerator Oscillator.
  • Awesome Oscillator.

The way how it works is simple - but seems to be producing usable results:

  • When both are sloping up, it indicates up.
  • When both are sloping down, it indicates down.
  • Otherwise it indicates neutral.

EMA levels EMA levels

Instead of being in a hurry to follow the price with the stop loss, this indicator is adjusting a proposed stop loss only when it notices a trend change in the opposite direction. That way, it keeps the level intact while trending, and adjusts it when it "sees" that there is a possible trend change) and gives bigger "room" for an order to survive possible whipsaws in trends. Also, since it is estimating a trend, this indicator displays the periods when there is a trend in different color(s) in order to make it easier to decided what to do.

DSL - extended stochastic DSL - extended stochastic

The usual average that is used for stochastic calculation is simple Moving Average (SMA). This (extended) version allows you to use any of the 4 basic types of averages (default is SMA, but you can use EMA, SMMA or LWMA too) - some are "faster" then the default version (like EMA and LWMA versions) and SMMA is a bit "slower", but this way you can fine tune the "speed" to signals ratio.

Dsl - Balance of Market Power Dsl - Balance of Market Power

Balance of Market Power combined with DSL (Discontinued Signal Line) it can be used both for trending and scalping mode.

Fractals Chaos Oscillator Fractals Chaos Oscillator

A different way of looking at the fractals: instead of showing fractals the usual way, this indicator shows fractals as an oscillator and can show the "rhythm" of the changes in the market.