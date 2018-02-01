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Indicators

ATR Probability Levels - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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Probability levels based on ATR. "Probability" is calculated based on the projected Average True Range and previous period Close.

Defaults are using daily period, but any time frame supported by MetaTrader 5 can be used.

HOPS and LOPS HOPS and LOPS

HOPS and LOPS indicator. The "HOPS" and "LOPS" stand for High Of the Previous Session and Low Of the Previous Sessions.

Rsi(var) with averages Rsi(var) with averages

Rsi(var) with averages.

Woodies CCI Woodies CCI

Woodies CCI is a momentum indicator that was developed by Ken Woods. It's based on a 14 period Commodity Channel Index (CCI).

Percentage Price Oscillator Percentage Price Oscillator

The Percentage Price Oscillator (PPO) is a technical Momentum indicator showing the relationship between two Moving Averages. To calculate the PPO, subtract the 26-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) from the nine-day EMA, and then divide this difference by the 26-day EMA. The end result is a percentage that tells the trader where the short-term average is relative to the longer-term average.