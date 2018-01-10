CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Center of Gravity Modification - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Szymon Palczynski
Szymon Palczynski

Szymon Palczynski

3.7 (59)
The world of grids and martingale.
Innovative solutions for currency markets.
39 products 6 codes 3 topics 123 comments
Views:
46365
Rating:
(20)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Original Code by NG3110@latchess.com, last version: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/10548

Added:

  • Channel adjustments: press 1 to widen, press 2 to tighten channel.

Modified:

  • Movable red dot (see the screenshot below).
  • Lines on the chart.
  • Input parameters.

Arcs:

Channel:

S/R:

Movable red dot:

SL&TP Values SL&TP Values

Indicator displays the value of defined stop loss and or take profit in the deposit currency.

CEquityHstBar CEquityHstBar

CEquityHstBar - library for showing the equity of EA back-testing by the offline chart.

TradePanel TradePanel

Simple one click trade panel, typically useful for scalpers and day traders.

RSI with divergency RSI with divergency

RSI modified to show the excess of the market (more than 70 and less than 30), and show you the divergency with the price.