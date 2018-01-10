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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Center of Gravity Modification - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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Original Code by NG3110@latchess.com, last version: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/10548
Added:
- Channel adjustments: press 1 to widen, press 2 to tighten channel.
Modified:
- Movable red dot (see the screenshot below).
- Lines on the chart.
- Input parameters.
Arcs:
Channel:
S/R:
Movable red dot:
SL&TP Values
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RSI modified to show the excess of the market (more than 70 and less than 30), and show you the divergency with the price.