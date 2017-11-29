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Indicators

SL&TP Values - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Mani Heshmat
Mani Heshmat

Mani Heshmat

5 (2)
3 codes 1 topic 37 comments
Views:
122514
Rating:
(122)
Published:
SL&TP Values.mq4 (29.04 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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Indicator displays the value of defined stop loss and or take profit in the deposit currency.

Note: It calculates an estimated value based on a simple calculation and does not take into account brokerage commissions.

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