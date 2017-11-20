CEquityHstBar is the library for showing the equity of EA back-testing on an offline chart. The class is designed to write the equity data in back-testing into .hst file, and then show the equity on an offline chart.

The .hst file is in the \tester folder, call CopyFile() to copy it to the history folder, and then open it from "File" → "Open Offline".

<Data folder>\tester\files\

<Data folder>\history\account server\





Usage

Create an instance of CEquityHstBar. Call Update() in OnTick(). Call SaveData() in OnDeinit(). Call CopyFile() in OnDeinit(). Open the .hst file from "File" → "Open Offline".