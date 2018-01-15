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TradePanel - expert for MetaTrader 4

Mani Heshmat
Mani Heshmat

Mani Heshmat

5 (2)
3 codes 1 topic 37 comments
Views:
107260
Rating:
(208)
Published:
Updated:
TradePanel.mq4 (209.06 KB) view
\MQL4\
Sounds.zip (499.16 KB)
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Note: The current chart symbol can be switched by writing the desired one in the symbol box.


Used Fonts

  • Arial
  • Arial Black
  • Calibri
  • Tahoma
  • Trebuchet MS
  • Webdings
  • Wingdings
  • Wingdings 2

If you have found this code useful for trading or educational purposes, don't forget to thank the author.

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