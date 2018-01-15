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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
TradePanel - expert for MetaTrader 4
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Note: The current chart symbol can be switched by writing the desired one in the symbol box.
Used Fonts
- Arial
- Arial Black
- Calibri
- Tahoma
- Trebuchet MS
- Webdings
- Wingdings
- Wingdings 2
If you have found this code useful for trading or educational purposes, don't forget to thank the author.
Center of Gravity Modification
Center of Gravity Modification 2018.SL&TP Values
Indicator displays the value of defined stop loss and or take profit in the deposit currency.
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Generates a random number, and if this number is even, it will buy, if odd - it will sell.