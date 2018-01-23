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Indicators

RSI with divergency - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Charly Oudy
Charly Oudy

Charly Oudy

2 codes 2 topics 4 comments
Views:
40854
Rating:
(19)
Published:
Updated:
RSI_FWA.mq4 (64.41 KB) view
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Regular RSI, but it will show the divergency or the convergency between the 2 last peaks.

You can choose the icon's size as well as the excess limits.

Divergency

Convergency

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