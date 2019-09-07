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Pending Order Timer on Closed Market - script for MetaTrader 4

Mehmet Cak
Mehmet Cak

Mehmet Cak

3.6 (3)
4 products 2 codes 5 topics 16 comments
Views:
18140
Rating:
(7)
Published:
Updated:
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You can send pending order on closed market between StartTime and EndTime at specific minumum and maximum price.

You can also use it on open market to setup time and price of your choice.


Parameters


Comments on Screen


You can check my other work here Average Trailing Stop


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