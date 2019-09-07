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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Pending Order Timer on Closed Market - script for MetaTrader 4
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You can send pending order on closed market between StartTime and EndTime at specific minumum and maximum price.
You can also use it on open market to setup time and price of your choice.
Parameters
Comments on Screen
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