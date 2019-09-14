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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
iRSI_Advanced_Histo - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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The indicator is shown in a histogram the RSI up and downtrend uses a different way.
You can set period of indicator and levels for trend.
The feature that makes it stand out is that it displays the indicator on a bar chart.
5MinutesScalpingEA
5MinutesScalpingEA uses indicators (5) from 5MinutesScalpingSystem.Pending Order Timer on Closed Market
You can send pending order on closed market between StartTime and EndTime at specific minumum and maximum price.
iCCI_Advanced_Histo
The indicator is shown in a histogram the CCI up and downtrend uses a different way.iATR_Advanced_Histo
The indicator is shown in a histogram the ATR uptrend and downtrend uses a different way.