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Indicators

iRSI_Advanced_Histo - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Nikolaos Pantzos
Nikolaos Pantzos

Nikolaos Pantzos

4.3 (199)
44 products 44 codes 5 topics 288 comments
Views:
18269
Rating:
(7)
Published:
Updated:
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The indicator is shown in a histogram the RSI up and downtrend uses a different way.

You can set period of indicator and levels for trend.

The feature that makes it stand out is that it displays the indicator on a bar chart.


rsi-adv

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