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Experts

DoubleChannelEA - expert for MetaTrader 4

Nikolaos Pantzos
Nikolaos Pantzos

Nikolaos Pantzos

4.3 (199)
44 products 44 codes 5 topics 288 comments
Views:
15873
Rating:
(12)
Published:
Updated:
DoubleChannelEA_v1.2.mq4 (39.59 KB) view
\MQL4\Indicators\
iDoubleChannel_v1.5.mq4 (8.29 KB) view
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This expert uses iDoubleChannel indicator.

You can use to make backtesting to find best settings for indicator.


DC

    iDoubleChannel iDoubleChannel

    It is an indicator of technical analysis that aims to assist every trader in his manual trades.

    5 Minutes Scalping System 5 Minutes Scalping System

    It is a manual trading system consisting of 5 indicators.

    FolowLineEA FolowLineEA

    Expert works only with FolowLine indicator.

    Pending Order Timer on Closed Market Pending Order Timer on Closed Market

    You can send pending order on closed market between StartTime and EndTime at specific minumum and maximum price.