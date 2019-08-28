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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
DoubleChannelEA - expert for MetaTrader 4
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This expert uses iDoubleChannel indicator.
You can use to make backtesting to find best settings for indicator.
iDoubleChannel
It is an indicator of technical analysis that aims to assist every trader in his manual trades.5 Minutes Scalping System
It is a manual trading system consisting of 5 indicators.
FolowLineEA
Expert works only with FolowLine indicator.Pending Order Timer on Closed Market
You can send pending order on closed market between StartTime and EndTime at specific minumum and maximum price.