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Experts

FolowLineEA - expert for MetaTrader 4

Nikolaos Pantzos
Nikolaos Pantzos

Nikolaos Pantzos

4.3 (199)
44 products 44 codes 5 topics 288 comments
Views:
17290
Rating:
(16)
Published:
Updated:
FollowLineEA_v1.0.mq4 (37.69 KB) view
\MQL4\Indicators\
FollowLine_v1.5.mq4 (10.15 KB) view
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It's an expert to help any user to find better settings for FolowLine indicator.

Expert works only with FolowLine indicator.


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