This is a simple EA based on Tipu Trend and Tipu Stops indicators found in the Market. This EA is for educational purposes only and does not guarantee any profit.





EA Rules

The following are the rules of this EA.

Step #1 . Define Trade Entry - this EA defines trade entry as Tipu Trend M15 signals confirmed by the H1 trend and filtered by risk tolerance set by the user. For example, if trend on H1 is upward it will look at buy signals on M15 lower timeframe. If there is a buy signal, it will then compare calculated stop loss (using Tipu Stops = swing low) with the risk tolerance set in "SL Risk per Trade pips". If everything is okay it will move to the next step.

Step #2 . Open Trade - this EA opens only trade per signal. The default lot size is 0.01.

Step #3 . Manage Trade - there are three ways to manage the trade. Use SL/TP - these settings are defined in pips. You can enable/disable these settings. Use Risk Free Trade - this is a pyramiding feature that adds to the current position and the same time changes the stop loss to break-even. For example, if you have 0.01 buy position, it will add 0.01 lots buy order (to a maximum 0.03 lots) after a 10 pips profit and at the same time change the stop loss to 10 pips. This will make the new 0.01 lots trade as a risk free trade, in a way that if both of the orders go against you, both of them will get closed with no gain/loss. Use Trail Stop - the trail stops in this EA is implemented in step. For example, when you have a profit in buy trade it will lock profit in increments of 10s, 20s, and 30s, and will always leave a safe cushion (option = Trail Cushion between current price and SL) between the current stop and current market. You can enable/disable these settings.







Parameters