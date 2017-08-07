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Strategy Checklist - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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This is an indicator that I implemented for my personal use.
It allows you to define a checklist that helps you check your rules before opening a trade.
Keep in mind that this is not automatic. You must manually define the checks and mark them as according to your strategy.
Settings
- TAG - Allows you to have more than one instance of this indicator on a chart. Keep in mind that the instances must all have different TAG values.
- Window Position - Allows you to define the default position where the window is opened.
- Check01...Check20 - Allow you to define the rules of your checklist.
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