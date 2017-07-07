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Multi Timeframe Bollinger Bands - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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This is an indicator that I implemented for my personal use. It aims to show the Bollinger Bands from different timeframes to help me find the dynamic levels of support and resistance.
The checkboxes are used to show/hide the different Bollinger Bands and allow for a cleaner reading of the price chart without requiring to change the current timeframe.
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