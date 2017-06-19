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Libraries

FileLog - library for MetaTrader 4

Richard Gunning
Richard Gunning

Richard Gunning

5 (2)
2 codes
Views:
10894
Rating:
(18)
Published:
\MQL4\Include\
FileLog.mqh (9.53 KB) view
\MQL4\Indicators\
FileLogExample.mq4 (2.05 KB) view
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FileLog is a simple MQL4 class for flexible logging to files and the terminal console.

Github Repository: https://github.com/RGunning/MQL4Logger

Log File will be saved in:

  • <Data folder>\MQL4\Files\
  • <Data folder>\tester\files\


Usage

CFileLog* logger = new CFileLog("example.log",WARNING,true);

logger.Error(StringFormat("%s %d %s",__FILE__, __LINE__, "Something unexpected happen"));
logger.Info(StringFormat("%s %d %s",__FILE__, __LINE__, "Calculation Done));
logger.debug(StringFormat("%s %d The result of %s is %d",__FILE__, __LINE__,string1, value1));

Don't forget at the end of your EA/Indicator/Script:

Delete logger;

Log levels:

  • TRACE
  • DEBUG
  • INFO
  • WARNING
  • ERROR
  • CRITICAL

Log functions:

  • Trace()
  • Debug()
  • Info()
  • Warning()
  • Error()
  • Critical()


Example

A working example of the logger in action can be seen in FileLogExample.mq4.

Console:

File:

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