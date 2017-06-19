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FileLog - library for MetaTrader 4
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FileLog is a simple MQL4 class for flexible logging to files and the terminal console.
Github Repository: https://github.com/RGunning/MQL4Logger
Log File will be saved in:
- <Data folder>\MQL4\Files\
- <Data folder>\tester\files\
Usage
CFileLog* logger = new CFileLog("example.log",WARNING,true); logger.Error(StringFormat("%s %d %s",__FILE__, __LINE__, "Something unexpected happen")); logger.Info(StringFormat("%s %d %s",__FILE__, __LINE__, "Calculation Done)); logger.debug(StringFormat("%s %d The result of %s is %d",__FILE__, __LINE__,string1, value1));
Don't forget at the end of your EA/Indicator/Script:
Delete logger;
Log levels:
- TRACE
- DEBUG
- INFO
- WARNING
- ERROR
- CRITICAL
Log functions:
- Trace()
- Debug()
- Info()
- Warning()
- Error()
- Critical()
Example
A working example of the logger in action can be seen in FileLogExample.mq4.
Console:
File:
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