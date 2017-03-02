The NRTR_extr_ZigZag indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame= PERIOD_H4 ;

The indicator requires NRTR_extr_ZigZag.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig1. The NRTR_extr_ZigZag_HTF indicator