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Indicators

NRTR_ZigZag_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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The NRTR_ZigZag indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires NRTR_ZigZag.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig1. The NRTR_ZigZag_HTF indicator

Fig1. The NRTR_ZigZag_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17542

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