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NRTR_ZigZag_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The NRTR_ZigZag indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
The indicator requires NRTR_ZigZag.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig1. The NRTR_ZigZag_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17542
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