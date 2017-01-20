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Example of A Simple Breakout Trading Robot - expert for MetaTrader 4
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Description:
- Just a very simple break-out trading example as seen on the Buy-Entry example image below.
- The Sell-Entry would be as revers of Buy-Entry image.
- By candles only with no indicator(s).
Recommendations:
- Use only on Demo Account or Back-test.
- See more examples on the (candle breakout trading) by using internet searching engines.
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