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Example of A Simple Breakout Trading Robot - expert for MetaTrader 4

Mohammad Soubra
Published by:
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra

Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra

4.4 (157)
6 products 10 codes 124 topics 1552 comments
Views:
32500
Rating:
(22)
Published:
BreakOut.mq4 (25.15 KB) view
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Description:

  1. Just a very simple break-out trading example as seen on the Buy-Entry example image below.
  2. The Sell-Entry would be as revers of Buy-Entry image.
  3. By candles only with no indicator(s).



Recommendations:
  • Use only on Demo Account or Back-test.
  • See more examples on the (candle breakout trading) by using internet searching engines.
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