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Yen Trader - expert for MetaTrader 4
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Yen Trader trades JPY Crosses (XXXJPY) where XXX is one of the major currencies (except USD which will be used as a reference currency).
Based on the selected direction (R:Right or L:Left), the EA will detect Divergence or Convergence between a major pair and USDJPY, and trade the Yen Cross Pair based on that.
Divergence/Convergence is detected using:
- Close Price a number of bars back
- Moving Average
- RSI
- CCI
- RVI
Stop Loss, Take Profit, Profit Lock, Trailing Stop can be based on Pips or ATR multiples.
The EA can be used for scalping as well as swing trading.
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