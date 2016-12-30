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Yen Trader - expert for MetaTrader 4

Khalil Abokwaik
Khalil Abokwaik

Khalil Abokwaik

4.7 (30)
I am business software expert, started my trading journey in 2013. I was amazed by the automation capabilities Metatrader platform offers.
7 products 3 codes 2 topics 26 comments
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42945
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Yen Trader trades JPY Crosses (XXXJPY) where XXX is one of the major currencies (except USD which will be used as a reference currency).

Based on the selected direction (R:Right or L:Left), the EA will detect Divergence or Convergence between a major pair and USDJPY, and trade the Yen Cross Pair based on that.

Divergence/Convergence is detected using:

  • Close Price a number of bars back
  • Moving Average
  • RSI
  • CCI
  • RVI

Stop Loss, Take Profit, Profit Lock, Trailing Stop can be based on Pips or ATR multiples.

The EA can be used for scalping as well as swing trading.

Yen Trader Inputs

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