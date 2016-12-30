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Example of MACD Automated - expert for MetaTrader 4

Mohammad Soubra
Published by:
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra

Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra

4.4 (157)
6 products 10 codes 124 topics 1552 comments
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30895
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It is a MetaTrader 4 code example of MACD automated Expert Advisor, with advanced money management function and trailing stop as well.

The idea is:

  • Filter as Multi Time Frame code example (Daily and 15 minutes charts).
  • When the bigger timeframe is giving Buy (or Sell) signal/rule, then it will wait the confirmation of the lower timeframe to give the same signal/rule. Then the trade must be placed.
  • Buy Rule: When the MACD histogram is > 0 on the daily time frame AND the same on the 15 minutes time frame.
  • Sell Rule: When the MACD histogram is < 0 on the daily time frame AND the same on the 15 minutes time frame.

Recommendations:
  • Don't use it on the real account.
  • It is only for educational purposes, not for strict trading.
  • Take care!
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