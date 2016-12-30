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Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Example of MACD Automated - expert for MetaTrader 4
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It is a MetaTrader 4 code example of MACD automated Expert Advisor, with advanced money management function and trailing stop as well.
The idea is:
- Filter as Multi Time Frame code example (Daily and 15 minutes charts).
- When the bigger timeframe is giving Buy (or Sell) signal/rule, then it will wait the confirmation of the lower timeframe to give the same signal/rule. Then the trade must be placed.
- Buy Rule: When the MACD histogram is > 0 on the daily time frame AND the same on the 15 minutes time frame.
- Sell Rule: When the MACD histogram is < 0 on the daily time frame AND the same on the 15 minutes time frame.
Recommendations:
- Don't use it on the real account.
- It is only for educational purposes, not for strict trading.
- Take care!
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