Price Quote

Example of a simple breakout trading robot. There are a lot of breakout methods, but this is the simplest one as I think. Please see the attached images to visualize what is the breakout trading...

By using this indicator you can see the normalized price of any chart!

Asian Range Breakout day-trading EA. Multi-symbol, M15/M30/H1. Places pending stop orders during the London session outside the pre-London Asian range, using PSAR + MACD + Stochastic signals, with automatic London/NY DST handling, structural stops, trailing and break-even.