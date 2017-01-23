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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Price Quote - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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Displays current bid price and % change of (open price of) current bar or X previous bars, also High, Low, and range.
Examples:
- % change of current Day bar (Period D1, Shift 0). In this case current price is compared to open price of the day.
- % change of current Hour bar (Period H1, Shift 0). In this case current price is compared to open price of the hour.
- % change of the last hour's Minutes bars (Period M1, Shift 60). In this case current price is compared to M1 bar 60 minutes ago, High/Low and range are calculated from last 60 M1 bars. This follows last hour trend without resetting every hour, unlike H1 bar.
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Automatically draws Fibonacci retracements on chart.Example of A Simple Breakout Trading Robot
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Normalized Price Indicator
By using this indicator you can see the normalized price of any chart!V1N1 LONNY MT4
Asian Range Breakout day-trading EA. Multi-symbol, M15/M30/H1. Places pending stop orders during the London session outside the pre-London Asian range, using PSAR + MACD + Stochastic signals, with automatic London/NY DST handling, structural stops, trailing and break-even.