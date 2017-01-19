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Exp_CenterOfGravityCandle - expert for MetaTrader 5
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The Exp_CenterOfGravityCandles Expert Advisor is based on signals of the CenterOfGravityCandles indicator. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is change in candlestick color of the indicator.
This Expert Advisor requires the compiled indicator file CenterOfGravityCandles.ex5 in order to run. Place it to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.
Fig. 1. Examples of trades on the chart
Testing results for 2015 at EURUSD H6:
Fig. 2. Testing results chart
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16786
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