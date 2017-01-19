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Experts

Exp_CenterOfGravityCandle - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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\MQL5\Experts\
exp_centerofgravitycandle.mq5 (13.13 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
TradeAlgorithms.mqh (60.9 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
CenterOfGravityCandle.mq5 (14.88 KB) view
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The Exp_CenterOfGravityCandles Expert Advisor is based on signals of the CenterOfGravityCandles indicator. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is change in candlestick color of the indicator.

This Expert Advisor requires the compiled indicator file CenterOfGravityCandles.ex5 in order to run. Place it to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. Examples of trades on the chart

Fig. 1. Examples of trades on the chart

Testing results for 2015 at EURUSD H6:

Fig. 2. Testing results chart

Fig. 2. Testing results chart

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16786

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