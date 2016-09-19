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Experts

Exp_i-SpectrAnalysis_RVI - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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\MQL5\Include\
dt_FFT.mqh (28.84 KB) view
TradeAlgorithms.mqh (60.9 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
i-SpectrAnalysis_RVI.mq5 (6.26 KB) view
\MQL5\Experts\
Exp_i-SpectrAnalysis_RVI.mq5 (6.1 KB) view
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The Exp_i-SpectrAnalysis_RVI EA is based on the signals generated by the i-SpectrAnalysis_RVI oscillator. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is crossing of the main and signal lines of the indicator, and if there is a change in the indicator cloud color.

This Expert Advisor requires the compiled indicator file i-SpectrAnalysis_RVI.ex5 in order to run. Place it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

It should be noted, that the averaging algorithm used in the i-SpectrAnalysis_RVI causes the resulting indicator to be redrawn on all bars. Therefore, after some it is impossible to get the picture of the real indicator state for the moment when the deal was performed.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals on the chart.

Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals on the chart.

Testing results for 2015 on EURJPY H4:

Fig. 2. Testing results chart

Fig. 2. Testing results chart

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16109

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