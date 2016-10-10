Trading system based on Volume_Weighted_MACandle indicator signals. A signal to perform a deal is formed at the close of a bar if the color of the indicator candlesticks changes from green to pink or vice versa.

Place Volume_Weighted_MACandle.ex5 and Volume_Weighted_MA.ex5 compiled files to the <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals on the chart.

Testing results for 2015 at GBPUSD H4:

Fig. 2. Testing results chart