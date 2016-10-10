CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

Exp_Volume_Weighted_MACandle - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
3705
Rating:
(18)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Include\
TradeAlgorithms.mqh (60.9 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
Volume_Weighted_MA.mq5 (8.63 KB) view
Volume_Weighted_MACandle.mq5 (7.5 KB) view
\MQL5\Experts\
Exp_Volume_Weighted_MACandle.mq5 (6.05 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Trading system based on Volume_Weighted_MACandle indicator signals. A signal to perform a deal is formed at the close of a bar if the color of the indicator candlesticks changes from green to pink or vice versa.

Place Volume_Weighted_MACandle.ex5 and Volume_Weighted_MA.ex5 compiled files to the <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals on the chart.

Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals on the chart.

Testing results for 2015 at GBPUSD H4:

Fig. 2. Testing results chart

Fig. 2. Testing results chart

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15899

Trade panel with autopilot Trade panel with autopilot

An example of creating a trade panel using the MasterWindows library.

Exp_Volume_Weighted_MA_Digit_System Exp_Volume_Weighted_MA_Digit_System

Trading system based on Volume_Weighted_MA_Digit_System indicator signals.

Exp_Donchian_Channels_System Exp_Donchian_Channels_System

Trading system based on Donchian_Channels_System indicator signals.

Fisher_org_v1_HTF Fisher_org_v1_HTF

The Fisher_org_v1 indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.