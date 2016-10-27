CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

ShowImportantParams - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Alexey Volchanskiy
Alexey Volchanskiy

Alexey Volchanskiy

I'm a programmer with more than 20 years experience. I have been developing EA since 2007. Now my interest is design of scalping EA for Metatrader 4 and 5.
12 codes 371 topics 14107 comments
| English Русский
Views:
24225
Rating:
(24)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The indicator displays five parameters of the symbol and two parameters of the account, some of them may change during the release of important news or before closing the weekly session.

The following parameters may change:

  • Leverage - can be changed downward.
  • StopLevel - the levels for placing the stop loss and take profit (in points). They may increase during the news release and at the end of the session.
  • MarginCall - when this drawdown level is reached, it is recommended to make a deposit or to close some deals.
  • StopOut - when this drawdown level is reached, broker may force close part of the losing deals.
The following parameters are constantly changing, depending on the current quotes of the symbol.

  • Margin4Lot - the margin size when opening one lot.
  • SpreadSmooth - the current spread, averaged for SpreadSmoothTicks ticks.
  • RealSpread - the current spread without averaging 
  • SpreadPrice - price of the averaged spread in the deposit currency


Parameters:

  • FontSize
  • FontColor - font color
  • FontName - font name
  • XOffset - horizontal offset from the bottom left corner in pixels
  • YOffset - vertical offset from the bottom left corner in pixels and the distance between lines
  • SpreadSmoothTicks - spread value averaging period

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15808

PAMM on the chart PAMM on the chart

Downloads the history of Alpari PAMM accounts and displays it on the chart.

GAP Finder GAP Finder

This indicator plots bullish and bearish gaps, and crosses/hides closed gaps.

Jupiter M Jupiter M

Martingale grid EA. The main idea of the EA is not in accurate entries, but in flexible plotting of grids.

Nevalyashka Stop Up Nevalyashka Stop Up

After a loss, the EA opens orders with stop levels increased by the coefficient.