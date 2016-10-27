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Nevalyashka Stop Up - expert for MetaTrader 4

Vladimir Khlystov
Vladimir Khlystov

Vladimir Khlystov

3.8 (31)
I am an MQL programmer (MT4 and MT5 terminals)
If you are interested in auto trading on forex, then I can offer you ready-made products or write a work for you on your strategy.
my site https://cmillion.ru
36 products 192 codes 1 topic 1099 comments
| English Русский
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Every time a stop loss is triggered, the EA increases the sizes of take profit and stop loss by the specified coefficient. The EA does no increase the lot sizes of orders.

If the option "stop after profit" is selected, the EA will be disabled after reaching take profit.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15847

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