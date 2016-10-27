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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Nevalyashka Stop Up - expert for MetaTrader 4
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Every time a stop loss is triggered, the EA increases the sizes of take profit and stop loss by the specified coefficient. The EA does no increase the lot sizes of orders.
If the option "stop after profit" is selected, the EA will be disabled after reaching take profit.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15847
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