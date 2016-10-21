This indicator plots up arrow for bullish gaps and down arrow for bearish gaps.

It also can plot a cross for a closed gap or hide it.

Trader can select the minimum gap size in points. Gaps less than minimum size are ignored.

Input Parameters:

Min gap size in points : Minimum number of points for valid gaps

Minimum number of points for valid gaps Check for closed gaps : Enable/Disable history check for closed gaps

Enable/Disable history check for closed gaps Max history bars for closed gaps : Max number of history bars to check for closed gaps

Max number of history bars to check for closed gaps Hide closed gaps : Hide/Show closed gaps

Hide/Show closed gaps Show Alerts : Show alert messages of new gaps and closed gaps





Same chart showing only open (fresh) gaps

Suggested Usage: