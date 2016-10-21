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GAP Finder - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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This indicator plots up arrow for bullish gaps and down arrow for bearish gaps.
It also can plot a cross for a closed gap or hide it.
Trader can select the minimum gap size in points. Gaps less than minimum size are ignored.
Input Parameters:
- Min gap size in points : Minimum number of points for valid gaps
- Check for closed gaps : Enable/Disable history check for closed gaps
- Max history bars for closed gaps : Max number of history bars to check for closed gaps
- Hide closed gaps : Hide/Show closed gaps
- Show Alerts : Show alert messages of new gaps and closed gaps
Same chart showing only open (fresh) gaps
Suggested Usage:
- New open gaps can be used as entry filter in the same direction of the gap.
- Old open gaps can be used as targets for opposite direction trades.
TP-SL_Removing
Immediately deletes the SL/TP of all positions.Closed_TOTAL
Total closure of all positions (winners/losers). You can also select which are of a single instrument.
PAMM on the chart
Downloads the history of Alpari PAMM accounts and displays it on the chart.ShowImportantParams
Displays important parameters, which can change during news release or on Fridays before closing.