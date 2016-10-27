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PAMM on the chart - script for MetaTrader 4

Mihail Lagutin
Mihail Lagutin

Mihail Lagutin

4.9 (43)
Use this link to make a personal order:
https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=icreator
5 codes 13 comments
| English Русский
Views:
10618
Rating:
(21)
Published:
opamm.mq4 (7 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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The script downloads the history of PAMM accounts from the Alpari rating and displays it on the chart. PAMM accounts are identified by account number. It is possible to download th entire history in the format of daily bars or hourly bars.


Add the "http://www.alpari.ru/" address to the list of allowed URL before running the script.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15798

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